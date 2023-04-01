Emirates honours top performing travel agents in Bangladesh

Emirates airline recognised their top performing 13 travel agencies in Bangladesh at the 'Emirates Awards Night' held recently at the Le Meridien hotel, Dhaka.

Md Mahbub Ali, state minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism; M Mokammel Hossain, secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Mohamad Al Hamoudi, ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Bangladesh; Air Cdre Sadikur Rahman Chowdhury, operations and planning member of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh; Ahmed Khoory, West Asia and Indian Ocean Commercial Operations SVP of Emirates; and Mohamed Alhammadi, Emirates area manager in Bangladesh, were present on the occasion among others, reads a press release.

Emirates now operates 21 flights a week from Dhaka, and via Dubai offers convenient connections to nearly 140 destinations across six continents.