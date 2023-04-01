Emirates honours top performing travel agents in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
01 April, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 08:57 pm

Related News

Emirates honours top performing travel agents in Bangladesh

Press Release
01 April, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 08:57 pm

Emirates airline recognised their top performing 13 travel agencies in Bangladesh at the 'Emirates Awards Night' held recently at the Le Meridien hotel, Dhaka. 

Md Mahbub Ali, state minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism; M Mokammel Hossain, secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Mohamad Al Hamoudi, ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Bangladesh; Air Cdre Sadikur Rahman Chowdhury, operations and planning member of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh; Ahmed Khoory, West Asia and Indian Ocean Commercial Operations SVP of Emirates; and Mohamed Alhammadi, Emirates area manager in Bangladesh, were present on the occasion among others, reads a press release. 

Emirates now operates 21 flights a week from Dhaka, and via Dubai offers convenient connections to nearly 140 destinations across six continents.

Emirates / travel agencies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

11h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

12h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

11h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

What will be the future of 'Surarai Patru' Hindi remake?

What will be the future of 'Surarai Patru' Hindi remake?

1h | TBS Entertainment
What is the future of motion graphics designers?

What is the future of motion graphics designers?

Now | TBS Stories
Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

5h | TBS Stories
‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared