Emirates fully acquires the world's largest indoor vertical farm

Emirates Flight Catering has fully acquired Emirates Bustanica, formerly called Emirates Crop One, and its consumer brand Bustanica, the world's largest indoor vertical farm.

The acquisition empowers Emirates Bustanica to leverage its local expertise and the latest tech know-how to meet the growing demands of the market.

Located near Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, Bustanica's 330,000sqft facility has the capacity to grow more than 1 million kilograms of exceptional quality leafy greens a year, equivalent to 3 tonnes daily, while using 95% less water than conventional agriculture.

Since its launch in July 2022, Bustanica has been growing range of leafy greens, herbs and microgreens that can and should be eaten straight out of the box – even tap water can contaminate the produce. Bustanica's produce is grown without pesticides or herbicides, and is 100% clean, fresh, and nutrient-rich. Bustanica produces a variety of lettuce, spinach, parsley, and kale.

Operating under the brand name Bustanica, the produce is available across all major retailers in the. Customers on Emirates and other airlines enjoy this farm-fresh produce in their salads and meals.

Bustanica is driven by powerful technology – machine learning, artificial intelligence, and other patented technologies – and a highly specialised in-house team that includes agronomy experts, engineers, horticulturists, and plant scientists.