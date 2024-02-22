Emirates fully acquires the world's largest indoor vertical farm

Corporates

Press Release
22 February, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 03:59 pm

Emirates fully acquires the world's largest indoor vertical farm

Press Release
22 February, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 03:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates Flight Catering has fully acquired Emirates Bustanica, formerly called Emirates Crop One, and its consumer brand Bustanica, the world's largest indoor vertical farm.

The acquisition empowers Emirates Bustanica to leverage its local expertise and the latest tech know-how to meet the growing demands of the market.

Located near Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, Bustanica's 330,000sqft facility has the capacity to grow more than 1 million kilograms of exceptional quality leafy greens a year, equivalent to 3 tonnes daily, while using 95% less water than conventional agriculture.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Since its launch in July 2022, Bustanica has been growing range of leafy greens, herbs and microgreens that can and should be eaten straight out of the box – even tap water can contaminate the produce. Bustanica's produce is grown without pesticides or herbicides, and is 100% clean, fresh, and nutrient-rich. Bustanica produces a variety of lettuce, spinach, parsley, and kale.

Operating under the brand name Bustanica, the produce is available across all major retailers in the. Customers on Emirates and other airlines enjoy this farm-fresh produce in their salads and meals.

Bustanica is driven by powerful technology – machine learning, artificial intelligence, and other patented technologies – and a highly specialised in-house team that includes agronomy experts, engineers, horticulturists, and plant scientists.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Dhakaites cannot miss the chocolate brown flying machine swooping on a rubbish bin and vanishing in thin air in no time. Photo: Sayed Zakir Hossain

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

4h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

8h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

6h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

1h | Videos
Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

2h | Videos
Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

4h | Videos
AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

5h | Videos