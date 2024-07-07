Emirates flies over 1 million children a year

Well known as a family-friendly airline Emirates flies more than one million children around the world every year and offers multiple bespoke services for kids and families.

Emirates flags a significant peak travel period starting on Saturday (6 July) as many families leave for summer holidays.

The airline announces many options for families at airport and onboard, to make their experience memorable.

The airline offers free Ice-cream for the whole family until 28 July.

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between 12pm and 6pm, customers can visit Emirates red and white striped ice cream carts in Terminal 3 and choose from a range of flavours.

In Dubai Airport, Emirates provides free baby strollers for infants and younger kids. Dubai Airport Buggies - also called Dubai Taxi, are available for all types of customers free of charge, with priority extended to the elderly, families with children and People of Determination. In the First and Business Class Lounges in Dubai Airport, Concourse A and B, there are dedicated kids play areas. The lounges are also equipped with mother and baby care rooms, comfortable feeding areas and baby changing facilities. There is a dedicated lounge with video games, free Wi‑Fi, comfortable sofas, and children's bathrooms.

Emirates offers a complimentary Unaccompanied Minors service to children aged 5-11 years who are travelling alone, whereby children are accompanied and supervised by specialist Emirates ground staff and cabin crew for every step of their journey. For children with hidden disabilities, Emirates supports the travel journey with necessary information and care.

Kid's meals are served almost all Emirates routes, across all classes and feature tasty and nutritious meals and snackable elements. Organic baby food, milk formula and baby bottles are available onboard for infants if parents and guardians require them during the flight. Parents with babies onboard are given an infant amenity kit including diapers, a bib, lotion and a changing matt. Most Emirates aircraft bathrooms are equipped with baby changing tables. For infants under 2 years old, parents can book seats with safe and comfortable bassinets. Parents can also bring approved car seats onboard for extra familiarity and safety.

Emirates inflight entertainment ice offers movies for kids and up to 100 video games. Kids of all ages are offered a selection of toys and giveaways onboard. To make memories that last a lifetime, Emirates cabin crew can capture kid's special moments and journeys onboard with an instant Polaroid camera, which is then presented to the family in a limited-edition Emirates photo frame as a keepsake.

Kids get free Wi-Fi messaging onboard Emirates in all classes – simply adding the membership number to the booking prior to the flight. Emirates has separate loyalty programme for young traveler- Emirates Skysurfer. Kids between 2-17 years old can earn Skywards Miles on every Emirates and flydubai flight, then spend them on more flights or unique lifestyle benefits.

Emirates currently operates 21 flights a week from Dhaka and from Dhaka via Dubai providing convenient connections to over 140 destinations across six continents. Emirates is the only airline to offer First Class service from Dhaka.

