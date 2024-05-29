Emirates eliminates online payment limit for flights in BDT

Corporates

Press Release
29 May, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 04:24 pm

Related News

Emirates eliminates online payment limit for flights in BDT

Press Release
29 May, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 04:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates has made online payment more convenient for customers purchasing tickets in Bangladesh.  Now, customers can use locally issued debit and credit cards to complete payment transactions online for flight tickets and enjoy the convenience of unlimited transactions in BDT.

Customers can enjoy the ease of paying for tickets on emirates.com, making it easier to make fast and secure transactions anytime, anywhere, reads a press release.

"Emirates continuously strives to elevate the customers' experience right from the time of booking. Last year, Emirates was the first foreign airline to introduce the online payment solution using local currency. Based on customer preferences we endeavored to improve our proposition and have taken it one step further to eliminate transactional caps for payments in local currency using local debit and credit cards. "Our valued customers can now make purchases no matter how big they are and hassle-free," said Jaber Mohamed, Emirates Airline's Country Manager in Bangladesh. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Our objective is also in line with Bangladesh Government's efforts to digitalize every sector and build a Smart Bangladesh," he added.

Emirates currently operates 21 flights a week from Dhaka and from Dhaka via Dubai providing convenient connections to over 140 destinations across six continents. Emirates is the only airline to offer first-class service from Dhaka. 

For more information including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit emirates.com/bd or contact the Emirates offices in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet.

Aviation

Emirates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

4h | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

4h | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

8h | Panorama
According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Can Trump Run for President in the United States Election?

Can Trump Run for President in the United States Election?

56m | Videos
Govt. may halve source tax on 28 essentials, will the price decrease?

Govt. may halve source tax on 28 essentials, will the price decrease?

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Crores of damage in Satkhira range of Sundarbans

Cyclone Remal: Crores of damage in Satkhira range of Sundarbans

4h | Videos
Livelihood of thousands of goldsmiths in one lane

Livelihood of thousands of goldsmiths in one lane

6h | Videos