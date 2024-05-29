Emirates eliminates online payment limit for flights in BDT

Emirates has made online payment more convenient for customers purchasing tickets in Bangladesh. Now, customers can use locally issued debit and credit cards to complete payment transactions online for flight tickets and enjoy the convenience of unlimited transactions in BDT.

Customers can enjoy the ease of paying for tickets on emirates.com, making it easier to make fast and secure transactions anytime, anywhere, reads a press release.

"Emirates continuously strives to elevate the customers' experience right from the time of booking. Last year, Emirates was the first foreign airline to introduce the online payment solution using local currency. Based on customer preferences we endeavored to improve our proposition and have taken it one step further to eliminate transactional caps for payments in local currency using local debit and credit cards. "Our valued customers can now make purchases no matter how big they are and hassle-free," said Jaber Mohamed, Emirates Airline's Country Manager in Bangladesh.

"Our objective is also in line with Bangladesh Government's efforts to digitalize every sector and build a Smart Bangladesh," he added.

Emirates currently operates 21 flights a week from Dhaka and from Dhaka via Dubai providing convenient connections to over 140 destinations across six continents. Emirates is the only airline to offer first-class service from Dhaka.

For more information including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit emirates.com/bd or contact the Emirates offices in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet.