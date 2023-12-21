Emirates' Düsseldorf airport lounge reopens with a new look

21 December, 2023, 05:10 pm
Emirates' Düsseldorf airport lounge reopens with a new look

21 December, 2023, 05:10 pm
Emirates&#039; Düsseldorf airport lounge reopens with a new look

Emirates Lounge at Germany's Dusseldorf Airport has reopened after refurbishment. 

The 700 square meter lounge area welcomes Emirates' passengers with completely new, cream-colored leather seats, new furniture and carpets as well as new lighting and kitchen equipment, reads a press release.

With the capacity to accommodate 115 guests, Emirates' Lounge is the single largest airline lounge at Dusseldorf Airport and one of the largest Emirates Lounges in continental Europe.

The newly designed facilities in Düsseldorf conclude a comprehensive investment made by the airline in Germany - within the past five months, Emirates' airport lounges in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich have also been modernized.

Emirates' lounge at Düsseldorf Airport offers a wide selection of hot and cold dishes that change monthly, including numerous vegan options, a free bar service and private shower rooms. Access to the lounges is available to all Emirates First Class and Business Class passengers as well as Skywards members with Platinum or Gold status traveling in Economy Class. Access is also available for a fee.

Emirates operates 39 of its own airport lounges worldwide, including seven in Dubai and 32 at major airports worldwide, all of which are furnished with the same attention to details and offer exceptional service. 

