Emirates customers consumed over 45 million luxury chocolates last year

26 July, 2024, 05:20 pm
Emirates serves artisan chocolate as part of the signature meal service in all classes, to 140 destinations around the world

26 July, 2024, 05:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Emirates customers consumed over 45 million pieces of luxury chocolates onboard last year in all classes, as well as an array of delectable desserts.

Emirates serves artisan chocolate as part of the signature meal service in all classes, to 140 destinations around the world. Over the last year, Economy Class customers have consumed 36.3 million chocolates, while customers in the newly launched Premium Economy Class have enjoyed 322,000 chocolates.

In Business Class, customers have indulged in 8.2 million chocolates – while First Class customers, who have access to unlimited chocolates and are invited to take away some of their favourite flavours, have relished 122,000 large gourmet chocolate boxes.

Emirates collaborates closely with connoisseur chocolates from around the globe and rotates the chocolate onboard every 3 months to delight frequent flyers. Currently onboard is elite French chocolatier – Valrhona.

As part of the regular rotation for Emirates customers, chocolates are selected from the most renowned producers globally including Bateel, Coco Jalila and Forrey & Galland from the UAE, Butlers from Ireland, Godiva, Canonica and Neuhaus from Belgium, Pacari from Ecuador, and Hotel Chocolat from the UK.

Across all classes, Emirates customers craving a chocolate fix can also enjoy chocolate desserts and hot chocolate from the menu. On longer routes, chocolate candy bars are served in a snack tray and chocolate lollipops are offered to children during festive celebrations.

Chocolate in Emirates Lounges

Emirates Lounges also offer a seductive chocolate experience, featuring homemade Emirates chocolate ice cream, signature Costa Coffee hot chocolate, and an array of Emirates MasterChef creations.

