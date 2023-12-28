Emirates celebrates 10 years of the A380's services in Mauritius

Corporates

Press Release
28 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 04:19 pm

Emirates celebrates 10 years of the A380's services in Mauritius

Press Release
28 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 04:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates has celebrated the tenth anniversary of its daily A380 service to Mauritius recently. 

At the time of the launch of the service in 2013, the island was the first A380 destination in Africa, reads a press release. 

During ten years, Emirates operated almost 12,000 flights to and from the exotic island destination, carrying more than five million passengers on the world's largest commercial aircraft equipped with Emirates' signature inflight products and services. Within one year of its launch and following popular demand, the Emirates' A380 operations ramped up to a double-daily service in 2014.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Steven Obeegadoo, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Mauritius said: "The Emirates A380 has set new levels of comfort and service in the air and, ten years after its first flight, remains a benchmark in the industry. Mauritius is therefore delighted to celebrate these ten years of operations with Emirates and we look forward to our continued strong partnership in the years ahead." 

Emirates has been operating scheduled passenger service to Mauritius since 2002. Emirates' codeshare partnership with Air Mauritius, one of the longest in Emirates' history, has supported the country's tourism objectives by providing each airline's customers with enhanced access to services.

Top destinations and feeder markets for inbound and outbound travel relevant to Mauritius include points in France, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Russia, Austria, Italy and Middle Eastern countries. 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

2h | Features
Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN

A ‘scary elephant encounter’: What it says about trekking through wildlife sanctuaries

3h | Earth
In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife,  younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

8h | Panorama
Members of the Trinomool BNP sit at the party’s central office, which is also the chamber of the party founder late Barrister Nazmul Huda. A picture of him with BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia hangs on the wall of the office. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Trinomool BNP: A mix of new faces and old loyalists

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

NBR orders importers to submit monthly records to customs

NBR orders importers to submit monthly records to customs

2h | Videos
Brazil could face suspension

Brazil could face suspension

19h | Videos
Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

8h | Videos
People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

20h | Videos