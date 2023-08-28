Emirates carried over 14 million passengers from June-August

Corporates

28 August, 2023
Emirates, marks one of its busiest summers ever, carrying over 14 million passengers with average seat load factors exceeding 80% across its global network between June and August.

From June to August, Emirates operated nearly 50,000 flights to and from 140 cities worldwide, reads a press release.

Looking at the coming months, Emirates' booking trends show unabated demand for international travel across its network. Destination Dubai remained popular amongst travellers, even during the summer months with two million customers traveling to the airline's hub to enjoy its year-round attractions and events. 

Top inbound markets to Dubai on Emirates during this period included the UK, India, Germany, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, China, Egypt and Kuwait. Over 35% of visitors to Dubai travelling on Emirates were families, staying an average of over two weeks to experience the city's incredible sites and attractions.  

This winter season, the airline anticipates another spike in demand for travel to Dubai as the city runs a packed calendar of global conferences, world-class sporting events and more. The city has already welcomed more than 8.5 million international visitors in the first six months of 2023 (April- August), registering more than a million more visitors during the same time last year.

Thanks to its 157 airline and rail partners, Emirates offers travellers convenient and extended access beyond its own global network, to over 800 cities in 100 countries.

Emirates now serves Dhaka with 21 weekly flights and via Dubai offers convenient connections to nearly 140 destinations across six continents.

 

