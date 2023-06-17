Emirates appoints new area manager for Bangladesh

Emirates has appointed Jaber Mohamed as the new area manager for Bangladesh, with effect from 1 August, and will take on the responsibility of leading the airline's operations, said a press release.

He will replace Mohammed Al Hammadi, who will assume the role of manager of Iran and Central Asia. Jaber will report to Ahmed Khoory, Emirates SVP of Commercial Operations - West Asia and Indian Ocean.

Jaber joined Emirates in 2010. He began his career with Emirates in a management training programme, and he served as an outstation manager until 2012. Following that he served as Area Manager for Cyprus, Greece, Uganda, and Taiwan and as Country Manager for Philippines.

Jaber got his bachelor's degree in Law from the University of Sharjah in 2007. He completed a Diploma in Judicial Studies from the Institute of Training and Judicial Studies, part of the UAE's Ministry of Justice.

Dubai-based Emirates airline started its operations in Bangladesh in 1986 and currently offers 21 flights a week from Dhaka.

