Emirates announces incentive for SMEs

To mark UN Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Day and the vital role that they play in post-pandemic recovery, Emirates is empowering small and medium sized enterprises to get back into the skies and turn their travel budgets into rewards by debuting a Business Rewards incentive for new members who sign up for the programme.

Small and medium sized businesses who sign up for an account to Emirates' Business Rewards corporate loyalty programme from 27 June to 27 July, will receive a bonus of 10,000 Business Reward Points, the equivalent of one Economy Class return ticket to selected destinations in Europe, reads a press release..

Emirates currently has over 20,000 small and medium sized businesses enrolled in its Business Rewards programme, and is providing a gamut of benefits including simplified enrolment, easier earning and redemptions, greater flexibility on retaining and using points as well as upgrade opportunities, even on last minute bookings.

According to the Dubai SME report 2020, which summarises support provided to SMEs, Emirates ranked first among semi-governmental organisations, investing in procurement contracts worth over AED 79 million. It also ranked among the top five organisations supporting small to medium size businesses in Dubai.