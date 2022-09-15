Emirates and United sign a historical agreement

Dubai based Emirates and USA based United have signed a historic commercial agreement on Thursday, that will enhance each airline's network and give their customers easier access to hundreds of new destinations within the United States and around the world.

Both the airlines announced their agreement at a ceremonial event at Dulles International Airport, hosted by United CEO Scott Kirby and Emirates President Sir Tim Clark, featuring United and Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and flight crews from each carrier, reads a press release.

From November, Emirates customers flying into Chicago, San Francisco, and Houston will be able to easily connect onto United flights to and from nearly 200 cities across the Americas on a single ticket.

At the eight other US airports served by Emirates – Boston, Dallas, LA, Miami, JFK, Orlando, Seattle and Washington DC – both airlines will have an interline arrangement in place.

United will launch a new direct flight between New York/Newark and Dubai starting in March 2023 –from there, customers will be able to travel on Emirates or its sister airline flydubai to more than 100 cities.

Customers of both airlines can soon book these connecting flights on a single ticket – making check-in and luggage transfer faster and easier.

Emirates now operate 21 flights to and from Dhaka every week.