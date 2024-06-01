Emirates and ICC extend global partnership for a further eight years

01 June, 2024, 05:30 pm
01 June, 2024, 05:30 pm

Emirates and ICC extend global partnership for a further eight years

01 June, 2024, 05:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Emirates and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced a multi-year extension to their global partnership.

The long-standing partnership, already in its third decade, is set to become one of the most established in world sport and extends to 28 ICC men's and women's events until 2031, including the Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

The announcement of Emirates as a Premier Partner comes ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be hosted in the West Indies and the United States this month, an event at which the global airline will be highly visible and active.

Emirates will continue to hold the exclusive naming rights to the Emirates ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires and Match Referees, and ICC Match Officials will take to the field in the West Indies and the United States with Emirates' Fly Better branding on their apparel. The airline will be associated with the Decision Review System and Third Umpire decision announcements in-game, ensuring that Emirates is synonymous with pivotal match moments.

Whilst on Emirates flights, cricket followers will have the opportunity to watch ICC content via the airline's inflight entertainment system and younger fans will be able to interact with the Emirates brand through the online ICC Fan Zone which is returning to the Metaverse on Roblox for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Emirates and ICC will collaborate on initiatives within the ICC's 100% Cricket programme and work together to empower women and young girls through the sport.

