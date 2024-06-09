Emirates and Germany’s Condor sign codeshare agreement

Photo: Courtesy
Emirates and Germany's Condor airline have signed a reciprocal codeshare partnership that will start from October 2024, subject to government approvals.

The new agreement will offer seamless connections and expanded choices for Emirates customers connecting on Condor-operated flights via Germany to popular destinations in Majorca and the Canary Islands as well as international points in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean.

The expanded partnership will see Condor place their marketing code "DE" on Emirates-operated flights beyond Dubai to some of the most attractive global tourism hotspots. The codeshare activation coincides with Condor's Berlin-Dubai route launch this October. 

The agreement was signed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Peter Gerber, CEO of Condor, at the IATA Annual General Meeting in Dubai. 

Emirates currently has commercial cooperation agreements in place with 161 interline, codeshare and intermodal partners expanding its network reach to over 1650 cities.

In November 2023, Emirates and Condor entered a reciprocal interline agreement that boosted connectivity for customers to 70 routes operated by both airlines with a single ticket fare and hassle-free baggage policy. 

As Germany's most popular leisure airline, Condor has been taking its guests to the world's most beautiful holiday destinations since 1956. Every year, more than nine million guests fly with Condor. Condor operates a fleet of over 50 modern aircraft. 

