Emirates airline’s profit hits a new record of $4.7 billion during 2023-24

Corporates

Press Release
13 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 03:01 pm

Emirates airline’s profit hits a new record of $4.7 billion during 2023-24

Press Release
13 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 03:01 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Emirates Group comprising Emirates Airlines, dnata and other subsidiaries today (13 May) released its 2023-24 Annual Report, hitting new record profit, revenue, and cash balance levels. 

Both Emirates and dnata saw significant profit and revenue increases in 2023-24. Combined Group profits for the last 2 years surpass pandemic losses during 2020-2022, reads a press release. 

For the financial year ended 31 March 2024, the Emirates Group posted a record profit of US$ 5.1 billion, up 71% compared with a US$ 3.0 billion profit for last year. The Group's revenue was US$ 37.4 billion, an increase of 15% over last year's results. The Group's cash balance was US$ 12.8 billion, the highest ever reported, up 11% from last year.  
 
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, of Emirates Airline and Group said: "Throughout the year, we saw high demand for air transport and travel-related services around the world, and because we were able to move quickly to deliver what customers want, we achieved tremendous results. We are reaping the benefit of years of non-stop investments in our products and services, in building strong partnerships, and in the capabilities of our talented people."
 
Emirates performance

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Emirates' total passenger and cargo capacity increased by 20% to 57.7 billion ATKMs in 2023-24, recovering to near pre-pandemic levels. Emirates carried 51.9 million passengers (up 19%) in 2023-24, with seat capacity up by 21%. The airline reports a Passenger Seat Factor of 79.9%, rising from 79.5% last year
  
Emirates' total revenue for the financial year increased 13% to US$ 33.0 billion.The airline hit a new record profit $4.7 billion exceeding last year's US$ 2.9 billion result, with an exceptional profit margin of 14.2%, marking it the best performance in the airline's history. Emirates closed the financial year with its highest-ever level of cash assets at US$ 11.7 billion, 15% higher compared to 31 March 2023.  

Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo transportation division of Emirates carried 2.2 million tonnes of goods around the world in 2023-24, up 18% from the previous year. The cargo division reported a solid revenue of US$ 3.7 billion, contributing 11% to the airline's total revenue.

Under Emirates Group companies and subsidiaries, Emirates Flight Catering and MMI/Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR) also reported notable results in 2023-24.
 
dnata performance 

dnata increased its profit by 330% to US$ 387 million in 2023-24, reporting solid results across its business divisions. dnata's total revenue increased by 29% to hit a new record of US$ 5.2 billion.

The Group's total workforce grew by 10% to 112,406 employees, its largest size ever, as Emirates and dnata continued recruitment activity around the world to support its expanding operations and bolster its future capabilities.

The full 2023-24 Annual Report of the Emirates Group – comprising Emirates, dnata and their subsidiaries – is available at: www.theemiratesgroup.com/annualreport
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

6h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

5h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

19h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin is removing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Putin is removing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

25m | Videos
Why the price of gold is increasing around the world?

Why the price of gold is increasing around the world?

1h | Videos
BJP did not give a candidate in Kashmir for fear of losing the election?

BJP did not give a candidate in Kashmir for fear of losing the election?

3h | Videos
The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

4h | Videos