Emirates adjudged Best Airline in the World at the ULTRAs 2024 Awards

Emirates has once again won 'Best Airline in the World' at the prestigious ULTRAs 2024 Awards.

Thousands of global travellers recognised the airline for its exceptional products, innovative services, and superb value-for-money experiences.

Thierry Aucoc, Emirates Senior Vice President Commercial Operations in Europe and the Americas, and Jabr Al-Azeeby, Emirates Divisional Vice President in the UK, accepted the award at a ceremony last week at Kensington Palace in London.

Emirates' 'fly better' travel experiences have been recognised by more than 20 awards this year, including 'World Best Airline' by Telegraph Travel, ranking first amongst 90 global carriers, and 'Best Airline' by The Times and Sunday Times Travel Awards.

The ULTRAs are amongst the most respected awards in the industry. They recognise travel leaders in multiple categories, with winners determined from the votes of a global network of active and affluent travellers. Ultratravel is an independent magazine with a global circulation of 1.2 million active travellers.

The airline recently announced its best-ever half-year financial results, carrying 26.9 million passengers across its extensive network of more than 148 destinations (between 1 April and 30 September 2024). Emirates presently operates 21 weekly flights from Dhaka.