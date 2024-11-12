Emirates adjudged Best Airline in the World at the ULTRAs 2024 Awards

Corporates

Press Release
12 November, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 08:35 pm

Related News

Emirates adjudged Best Airline in the World at the ULTRAs 2024 Awards

Press Release
12 November, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 08:35 pm
Emirates adjudged Best Airline in the World at the ULTRAs 2024 Awards

Emirates has once again won 'Best Airline in the World' at the prestigious ULTRAs 2024 Awards.

Thousands of global travellers recognised the airline for its exceptional products, innovative services, and superb value-for-money experiences.

Thierry Aucoc, Emirates Senior Vice President Commercial Operations in Europe and the Americas, and Jabr Al-Azeeby, Emirates Divisional Vice President in the UK, accepted the award at a ceremony last week at Kensington Palace in London.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Emirates' 'fly better' travel experiences have been recognised by more than 20 awards this year, including 'World Best Airline' by Telegraph Travel, ranking first amongst 90 global carriers, and 'Best Airline' by The Times and Sunday Times Travel Awards.

The ULTRAs are amongst the most respected awards in the industry. They recognise travel leaders in multiple categories, with winners determined from the votes of a global network of active and affluent travellers. Ultratravel is an independent magazine with a global circulation of 1.2 million active travellers.

The airline recently announced its best-ever half-year financial results, carrying 26.9 million passengers across its extensive network of more than 148 destinations (between 1 April and 30 September 2024). Emirates presently operates 21 weekly flights from Dhaka.

#Emirates / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

2d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1d | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

2h | Videos
ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

5h | Videos
ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

6h | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

6h | Videos