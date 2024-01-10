Emirates A380 returns to Vienna

Corporates

Press Release
10 January, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 09:43 pm

Related News

Emirates A380 returns to Vienna

Press Release
10 January, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 09:43 pm
Emirates A380 returns to Vienna

From 21 February until the end of the winter flight schedule (30 March 2024), the flights EK127 and EK 128 which are currently operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will be upgraded to a three-class A380 aircraft, boosting capacity and adding more options for travellers to and from Vienna.

Emirates will now be the only airline to serve Vienna Airport with the two-deck A380. The use of the A380 means that almost 40% more passengers can be transported between Vienna and Dubai. The evening flights EK 126 and EK 125 will continue to be operated as usual with a B777-300 ER, said a press release.

Emirates passengers travelling from Vienna will once again enjoy the unique experience offered by the world's largest passenger aircraft, including First Class suites and shower spas, the onboard lounge. The airline also offers the best international and regionally inspired cuisine, and in-flight entertainment system ice with up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Emirates is the largest operator of the A380 aircraft in the world with 116 aircraft currently in its fleet. Nearly 90 A380s are currently in service across Emirates' global network, including to popular destinations Bangkok, Mauritius, Denpasar/Bali and Sydney.

Emirates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volunteers of Bidyanondo Foundation sorting collected election wastes. Photo: Bidyanondo

Bidyanondo turns Bangladesh election waste into notebooks, bags for 1,000 children

4h | Features
Photo: Jahidur Rahman

Tintin: My childhood friend who inspired me to be a reporter

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Jobs any student can pursue before graduation

9h | Pursuit
Teacher evaluations at the university level play a crucial role in ensuring the quality of education, fostering continuous improvement and maintaining accountability within the academic community. Photo: Courtesy

Teacher evaluation in public universities can be a game changer

9h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Spanish clubs income in 2022/23 season

Spanish clubs income in 2022/23 season

1h | Videos
Florida homes are skyrocketing prices because of Messi

Florida homes are skyrocketing prices because of Messi

16m | Videos
More than 10 children losing legs in Gaza every day

More than 10 children losing legs in Gaza every day

2h | Videos
Capital market will not grow without policy reforms

Capital market will not grow without policy reforms

4h | Videos