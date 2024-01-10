Emirates A380 returns to Vienna

From 21 February until the end of the winter flight schedule (30 March 2024), the flights EK127 and EK 128 which are currently operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will be upgraded to a three-class A380 aircraft, boosting capacity and adding more options for travellers to and from Vienna.

Emirates will now be the only airline to serve Vienna Airport with the two-deck A380. The use of the A380 means that almost 40% more passengers can be transported between Vienna and Dubai. The evening flights EK 126 and EK 125 will continue to be operated as usual with a B777-300 ER, said a press release.

Emirates passengers travelling from Vienna will once again enjoy the unique experience offered by the world's largest passenger aircraft, including First Class suites and shower spas, the onboard lounge. The airline also offers the best international and regionally inspired cuisine, and in-flight entertainment system ice with up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment.

Emirates is the largest operator of the A380 aircraft in the world with 116 aircraft currently in its fleet. Nearly 90 A380s are currently in service across Emirates' global network, including to popular destinations Bangkok, Mauritius, Denpasar/Bali and Sydney.