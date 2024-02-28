Eminent Artist Professor Mostafizul Haque gets Mahatma Gandhi International Peace Awards

28 February, 2024, 03:30 pm
Eminent Artist Professor Mostafizul Haque gets Mahatma Gandhi International Peace Awards

28 February, 2024, 03:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eminent Artist Professor Mostafizul Haque, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology has received Mahatma Gandhi International Peace Awards-2023 from the Bharat Bangladesh Maitry Socity Kolkata and Asian Business Partnership Summit.

The award giving ceremony was held as a part of India-Bangladesh Friendship Festival in Kolkata on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

He received this award from Mrs. Rekha Goswami, former minister of the Ministry of Women's Protection of the State Government of West Bengal, in a colorful ceremony organized on the 'India-Bangladesh Friendship Festival' at Rathindra Manch, Jorasanko Thakurbari in Kolkata on the afternoon.

Mostafizul Haque has received the award for his contribution to field of fine arts through developing children's interest in art and drawing. He said that to him the best use of his creativity was inspiring young children to become artists.

Professor Mostafizul Haque completed his Bachelors and Masters in Fine Arts from the then Art College (now Fine Arts Faculty under Dhaka University). Later, he studied in Japan on scholarship.

He joined drawing and painting department of Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University in 1995.  Now he is serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology with great success.

