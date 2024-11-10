Emeritus Professor Sultan Ahmed Choudhury gold medal award ceremony held

Emeritus Professor Sultan Ahmed Choudhury gold medal award ceremony held

An initiative of the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences was held at the National Science and Technology Complex's auditorium in Dhaka.

Dr Zahid Hasan, Eugene Higgins, a professor of physics at Princeton University, USA, was the chief guest of the programme.

A qualified Daughter of Dr Sultan Ahmed Chowdhury, Ms. Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, Executive Vice Chairperson of Rangs Group, was present as the Trustee Representative. Emeritus Prof. Dr A.K Azad Chowdhury, President of the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences, has presided over the programme. Professor Haseena Khan, Secretary of the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences, along with two other Trustee Representatives, were also present.

