Embrace the auspicious month of Ramadan with InterContinental Dhaka

InterContinental Dhaka embraces the holy month of Ramadan with a variety of unique experiences showcasing true hospitality paired with our renowned InterContinental service. At InterContinental Dhaka, treat your friends, family, associates, or clients during the holy month of Ramadan. As Ramadan is approaching, it's time to start planning your Iftar and suhoor for this year's auspicious celebration. Whether you plan to order takeaway or have your meals over here, there are plenty of Ramadan offerings at InterContinental Dhaka to select from.

InterContinental Dhaka will mark the beginning of Ramadan with a Middle Eastern & Mediterranean-style buffet for breaking the fast. Luxuriate a lavish Iftar buffet by our culinary team with a diverse flavorful menu will be present at Elements and Aqua Deck. Visit during the month of Ramadan for extravagant Iftar cum Dinner offers. InterContinental Dhaka's magnificent restaurant ambience during this month will transform your dining experience, reads a press release.

Amongst the selection will be dishes such as Lamb tagine, Quzi with Oriental Rice, Chicken Shish Tawook, Beef Tehari, Mutton Rogan Josh and Chicken Tangri kabab. Alongside these servings will be cold mezzeh favorites such as Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Moutabel as well as chickpeas, chats and more. In addition to the Arabic fest, there is Iranian Fish kebab, and Mutton Galouti Kebab. There are also a wide variety of global specialities, such as Tandoori pomfret & Lamb souvlaki. Any festivity is incomplete without sweets and there is a dessert station featuring desserts like Baklava, Basbousa, Mahalabia, Kunafa and Umm Ali and many more.

The traditional spread of iftar, haleem, nehari, dates & juice corner will also be there. There are will be live stations like Shawarma Live Station, Tempura Live Station & Tandoori Station.

The press release added that the iftar cum dinner is available daily from sunset along with a vast array of foods at Elements for BDT 8,000 net. per person. For people who love the majestic environment of the poolside, Aqua Deck is offering Buffet Iftar & Dinner at the cost of BDT 7,000 net. per person every Friday & Saturday. Both venues offer Buy one Get one buffet on selected bank cards.

InterContinental Dhaka is offering Suhoor from 01.00 AM till Fajr every Thursday & Friday at BDT 5,500 net. per person at Elements, which is a perfect venue to unwind, and relax in the splendid atmosphere of Ramadan while enjoying all the delicious meals from our buffet stations. The BOGO offer will be applicable for suhoor on selected bank cards.

During Ramadan, Café Social is offering three different types of iftar boxes for a family of 2 to 6 people. These boxes contain different types of iftar items to sufficiently fulfil your taste buds. The Crystal Box is for 2 people and is priced at BDT 5,000 net. The Pearl Box is for 4 people priced at BDT 9000 net. And the Ruby Box for 6 people is BDT 12,500 net. You can also avail Buy1Get1 offer for the boxes with selected bank cards.

Also, you can arrange your corporate or social iftar and suhoor get-togethers here at InterContinental Dhaka banquet venues with our special design Iftar menu.

Celebrate this Ramadan with your friends, family and loved ones with the perfect offer at our premises. For reservations contact +8802-55663030.

The holy month of Ramadan is a symbol of peace, sacrifice, unity & donation. This year we hope to observe the month as all the blessings.