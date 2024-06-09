Emami Bangladesh Limited's 'Emami Eid Upohar Utshob' held

09 June, 2024, 01:00 am
Emami Bangladesh Limited's 'Emami Eid Upohar Utshob' held

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emami Bangladesh Limited's 'Emami Eid Upohar Utshob' - 2024 was held on 7 June at a five-star hotel in Dhaka.

Emami Bangladesh Limited Business Head Arup Kumar Ganguly and Sales Head Hasan Mahmud delivered welcome speech in the conference. The conference was attended by the company's head of marketing and other senior officials, reads a press release.

Emami Bangladesh Limited has been ensuring consumer satisfaction by marketing international quality brands and quality products since its inception. Emami Bangladesh Limited's brands include 7 Oils in One – Hair Oil, 7 Oils in One – Shampoo, Navratna Hair Oil, Fair & Handsome Cream & Face Wash, Zandu Balm, Himani Fast Relief and Boroplus Lotion. Recently launched another new oil brand – "Emami Gold".

The Emami Eid Upohar Utshoib– 2024 programme was organised with the delegates who are helping to reach the products of Emami Bangladesh Limited across the country. On the occasion, Mr. Arup Kumar Ganguly emphasized on strengthening the sales network through mutual cooperation and gave special thanks. Mr. Hasan Mahmud gave a special motivational speech for the delegates.

Model and actress Bidya Sinha Meem was present to hand over the prizes to the winners of this grand program. First Prize - Car won by Mr. Haji Shahidul Islam, M/S Zakir Traders, Chawkbazar. Various attractive prizes including bikes, fridges and iPhones are also given away.

The "Emami Eid Upohar Utshob" - 2024 concluded with a cultural programme and dinner.

