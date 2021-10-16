Elevating customer experiences through Infobip messaging solutions

Infobip, founded in 2006, is one of the leading global providers of cloud communications.

Its Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provides all necessary channels to deliver an omnichannel customer experience that drives business impact, from creating a verified WhatsApp Business ID, activating Facebook Messenger or Viber for Business, Live Chat through to Google Business Messaging -the options are endless. With operations in the Asia Pacific region since 2010, it has also been present in Bangladesh since 2015, and in February 2017, a new office was opened in Dhaka to expand its local footprint.

Here are some of the significant messaging solutions offered by Infobip for businesses.

Facebook Messenger

Bangladesh is the ninth largest and one of the fastest-growing telecom markets in the world. Infobip expanded into the country to employ a more active approach to the market. Facebook messenger is the most actively used messaging channel in Bangladesh for customers to discover products and services showcased by businesses. With over 47.2 million Facebook users, which is 28 per cent of the total population of the country, this is the platform where customers explore business pages first even before visiting their website or app. Businesses can provide customers with automated instant answers to their queries while replacing calls with messages by integrating a simple chatbot with the messenger.

Businesses should consider automating their customer communication over Facebook via an AI-based chatbot building platform, Answers. It enables live agent takeover and significantly reduces pressure from the call centers. The 24/7 automated support helps in increasing customer satisfaction. Infobip's motto is 'Worlds Connected.' The company aims to help businesses in Bangladesh and across the globe deliver satisfying experiences by digitally renovating their engagement strategies. Answers, Infobip's intelligent AI-based chatbot building platform, allows brands to significantly reduce pressure from the centers.

WhatsApp Business API

With 2 billion active users worldwide, WhatsApp is ranked as the most used messenger app. Therefore, connecting with the user via their favorite mobile application is easier and more beneficial. An enterprise can introduce all of its services through WhatsApp Business API for the clients by getting a verified sender name and a logo. Template-based personalised and unified messaging, along with rich media, will help enrich customer communication. Furthermore, real-time analytics and reporting are available to track performance and progress.

There are limitless ways the company can help enterprises deliver an always-on customer experience - from onboarding to customer support over WhatsApp. Creating a self-service AI chatbot, faster onboarding, credit card activation, loyalty points reminders, and status notification, are some of Infobip's offerings. The company also enables the businesses to update real-time financial transactions, share package delivery location, invoice generation, and reduce hold time in call centers. Infobip's extension of its CPaaS platforms, Conversations, allows businesses to monitor and manage communication via a user-friendly interface.

Viber for Business

Viber is one of the most widely used messaging apps in Bangladesh. It witnessed a massive 72 per cent growth in activations in 2020 compared to 2019. Infobip is committed to creating an interconnected ecosystem of various communication channels and focuses on customer engagement, channels, platform and connectivity. Viber's rich media messaging options can help big and small businesses to deliver personalised one-on-one experiences to their customers. Viber is quite effective in promoting business offerings and boosting sales by designing high-performing automated campaigns. The best part about Viber is that it switches to SMS when WiFi isn't available, ensuring that messages deliver on time.

Live Chat

Live chat tool is highly effective in closing deals by offering real-time access to information and answers over a website or app, especially when integrated with an AI-based chatbot or live agent. It ensures uninterrupted, always-on customer support and generates potential leads by serving customers during their urgency. Adding the Live Chat feature to their communication strategy, enterprises can engage and retain much more customers.

Google Business Messaging

Infobip's Google Business Messages is a brand-new messaging solution to empower businesses to turn search results into chat opportunities on Google Search, Maps, and even over their channels. The whole idea is for a company to be there when customers need them and getting the opportunity to engage in real-time. From scheduling an appointment and getting feedback in real-time to shifting phone calls to text messages, Google Business Messaging helps convert searchers into buyers by showcasing the best offers for customers. With over 3.5 billion Google searches per day, it allows businesses to chat as many times as possible.