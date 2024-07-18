Elevate your legal career: Presidency University launches new LLM programmes

Presidency University is proud to announce the launch of its new LLM (Master of Laws) programs, designed to cater to students with varying levels of legal education.

The university is offering both a 1-year and a 2-year LLM program, ensuring that students with different types of law degrees have the opportunity to advance their legal education and careers, reads a press release.

Tailored LLM Programs

The 1-year LLM program is tailored for students who already hold a Bachelor's degree in Law. This accelerated program allows law graduates to deepen their legal expertise and specialize in specific areas of interest, providing a fast track to advanced legal qualifications.

For students who have an LL.B. pass course degree, the 2-year LLM program is available. This comprehensive program bridges the gap for these graduates, offering foundational legal knowledge in the first year followed by advanced legal studies in the second year. This structure ensures that students who have an LL.B. pass course degree can gain a robust legal education.

Leading the Way with Experienced Faculty

The LLM programs at Presidency University are led by a group of young, energetic, and experienced faculty members who bring a wealth of knowledge and practical experience to the classroom. Their dedication to academic excellence and student success sets these programs apart.

Sal Sabil Chowdhury, a dynamic faculty member, emphasizes the importance of this program for aspiring legal professionals. "Our LLM programs are designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the ever-evolving field of law. We aim to create a learning environment that promotes critical thinking, practical application, and a deep understanding of legal principles," says Sal Sabil.

Md. Asadullahil Galib, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Law & Justice, underscores the unique advantages of the program. "Our approach to legal education is holistic, integrating rigorous academic coursework with practical experiences. We believe this combination prepares our students not just to understand the law, but to practice it with confidence and competence," states Galib.

Md. Deedarul Islam Bhuiyan the Chairman of the Department of Law & Justice, adds, "Presidency University's LLM programs shows our commitment to providing high-quality legal education. We have developed a curriculum that not only covers the theoretical aspects of law but also emphasizes practical training and real-world applications. Our goal is to produce graduates who are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the legal profession."

A Bright Future for LLM Graduates

Graduates of Presidency University's LLM programs will find themselves well-prepared for a variety of career paths in the legal field, including roles in academia, legal practice, corporate law, public policy, and more. The university's strong emphasis on employability and practical skills ensures that students are not only knowledgeable but also highly competitive in the job market.

With the introduction of these innovative LLM programs, Presidency University continues to uphold its reputation as a leading institution for higher education. The university remains committed to providing students with the best opportunities to succeed and make significant contributions to the legal profession.