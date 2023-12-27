Elevate your home and office spaces with ISHO's year-end sale

27 December, 2023
Elevate your home and office spaces with ISHO's year-end sale

27 December, 2023, 06:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ISHO's exciting Year End Sale, live since December 22, offers customers a wide array of products for their homes and daily living. The promotional period extends until January 6.

This campaign offers customers an opportunity to begin their journey for those who want to ring in the New Year with an upgrade to their living and office spaces. The sale is for everyone to welcome new beginnings in 2024 with ISHO's modern furniture and accessories for a more comfortable lifestyle.

With a large range of more than 4,500 products under 45 collections, which are inspired by global destinations, ISHO's furniture is locally manufactured and sets new trends in Bangladesh. The wide variety of products features different materials and colours to suit modern consumer tastes and lifestyles.

Rayana Hossain, founder and Managing Director, ISHO said, "We want to provide unforgettable experiences for everyone building their dream home. Our Year End Sale is here to help homes and spaces get extra ordinary look with ISHO furniture"

