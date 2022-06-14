Electromart ltd opens new showroom in Khulna

A new showroom of Electromart Ltd was inaugurated in the divisional city of Khulna recently.

The sales and display center of Konka, Gree and Haiko brand electronics and home appliances was inaugurated by Deputy Managing Director of Electro Mart Ltd Md Nurul Afser, reads a press release.

Also present were Director Md Nurul Azim Sunny, Senior Manager-Retail Sales Md Julhak Hossain of Electro Mart Ltd, respectable and renowned businessmen of the area.

Consumer electronics and home appliances products like KONKA brand LED Televisions, refrigerators and freezers, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, GREE brand air conditioners, air coolers, air curtain, dehumidifier, air purifier, HAIKO brand refrigerator, freezer etc. will be available in the display centre.

DMD stated that Khulna sales and display center will deliver world's #1 brand of products, interactive & helpful customer services and robust after-sales services.

He also stated that GREE AC is in the number one position by capturing more than 60% of the air conditioner market, Konka brand covers 30% of the electronics market and Haiko brand covers 10% in Bangladesh.

He said that due to quality, special features, after-sales service and reasonable price, Konka, Gree and Haiko brand electronics are the first choice of electronics consumers all over the world.

Electro Mart Khulna Display Center will provide special and lucrative gifts with Konka Fridge, Gree Air Conditioner and Konka LED TV for the consumers of electronics and home appliances of Khulna during the whole month of inauguration.