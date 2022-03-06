Electro Mart, Trade International Industries hold retail conference 

The retail conference of Electro Mart Limited and Trade International Industries Limited was organised at Grand Sulan Tea Resort in Sreemangal on 4 March.

The retail managers and retail partners of the two organisations participated in the conference with the slogan "Discover the Possibilities".

Managing Director of the two organisations Md Nurul Amin Faruk welcomed the participants of the conference and thanked them for marketing and promotion of KONKA, GREE and HAIKO brands products to the consumers in Bangladesh.

He said KONKA, GREE and HAIKO brand electronics and home appliance products occupy the number one position in the market by supplying more than 60% of the current demand in Bangladesh.

He also expressed hope that it will be possible to meet 80% of the demand in the coming days.

At the end of the conference, the retail managers were awarded for achieving the target of 2021.

Md Nurul Azim Sunny, director of the two organisations; Morshed Alam Chowdhury Murad, executive director; Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, general manager sales and marketing; and Md Julhaq Hossain, senior manager (retail division), Assistant Manager Kamrus Sufi and other higher officials attended the conference.