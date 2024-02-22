Electro Mart organises annual partners' meet in Cox's Bazar with Konka, Gree, Haiko

Annual Partners' Meet 2024 of leading electronic brands Konka, Gree, and Haiko, organised by Electro Mart Group, was held in Cox's Bazar.

Over four hundred channel partners and associates from various parts of the country participated in the event, reads a press release.

The Chairman of the group, Mohammad Nurun Naeoaj Selim, expressed gratitude to the participating business partners and guests at the beginning of the conference.

He thanked them for their continuous support in promoting and marketing electronic and home appliance products of Konka, Gree, and Haiko brands to consumers in Bangladesh for over two decades.

He further stated that Electro Mart Group is striving to advance the electronics sector in the country.

They are focusing on supplying international standard electronic products at affordable prices to meet the demands of the customers.

To achieve this, the group has already established a production facility in Narayanganj and is consistently introducing new products in the market.

MD Nurul Amin, speaking at the event, highlighted the transformation of Bangladesh's electronics sector from being dependent on imports to becoming self-reliant, thanks to the government's industry-friendly policies.

He mentioned that now Konka, Gree, and Haiko electronic products, renowned globally, are being manufactured in Bangladesh.

He expressed hope that soon these electronic products would be recognized internationally as "Made in Bangladesh."

In his congratulatory speech, DMD Mohammad Nuruchcha Babu emphasised the vital role played by the partners in the marketing success of Konka, Gree, and Haiko electronic products in Bangladesh over the years.

He attributed the success of today's conference to their enthusiastic participation.

He thanked everyone for their cooperation, sincerity, and unwavering support, stating that without these, achieving success would not have been possible.

During the event, the Group's Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Nurul Afzal, affirmed that Konka, Gree, and Haiko electronic and home appliance products have become an integral part of every Bangladeshi household.

He credited the partners and their unconditional love for the unique features, quality, affordability, and after-sales service of these brands for their widespread popularity among consumers worldwide.

He also hinted at the upcoming introduction of Gree refrigerators and freezers, Konka ice cream freezers, showcases, and no-frost refrigerators in the market.

The event concluded with the presentation of Crest and cash awards to the top local channel partners and associates for their outstanding performance in 2023.

Key officials of the Group, including Managing Director Nurul Azeem Sani, and the Chief Manager of Sales and Marketing, Mahmudun Nabi Choudhury, along with other senior executives, were present at the conference.

