Electro Mart opens sale centre in Dinajpur

Electro Mart Limited opened an electronics sales and display center of KONKA, GREE & HAIKO brands at Dinajpur Road in Syedpur.

Electro Mart's Deputy Managing Director Nurul Afser and Director Nurul Azim Sunny inaugurated the center, reads a press release.

Consumer electronics and home appliances products like KONKA brand LED televisions, refrigerators and freezers, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, GREE brand air conditioners, air coolers, air curtain, dehumidifier, air purifier, Haiko brand refrigerator and freezer and so on will be sold there.

DMD said that Electro Mart Ltd sales and display center will deliver brand products, interactive and helpful customer services and robust after-sales services. He also added that there are plans to take the experiences of Electro Mart Ltd products across the country.

Electro Mart Ltd will provide 15% cash discount on all products of Konka, Gree and Haiko brand for the consumers of electronics and home appliances of Syedpur citizens during the whole month of inauguration.