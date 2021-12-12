Electro Mart opens sale centre in Dinajpur

Corporates

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 06:03 pm

Related News

Electro Mart opens sale centre in Dinajpur

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 06:03 pm

Electro Mart Limited opened an electronics sales and display center of KONKA, GREE & HAIKO brands at Dinajpur Road in Syedpur. 

Electro Mart's Deputy Managing Director Nurul Afser and Director Nurul Azim Sunny inaugurated the center, reads a press release.

Consumer electronics and home appliances products like KONKA brand LED televisions, refrigerators and freezers, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, GREE brand air conditioners, air coolers, air curtain, dehumidifier, air purifier, Haiko brand refrigerator and freezer and so on will be sold there. 

DMD said that Electro Mart Ltd sales and display center will deliver brand products, interactive and helpful customer services and robust after-sales services. He also added that there are plans to take the experiences of Electro Mart Ltd products across the country. 

Electro Mart Ltd will provide 15% cash discount on all products of Konka, Gree and Haiko brand for the consumers of electronics and home appliances of Syedpur citizens during the whole month of inauguration.

Electro Mart Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

6h | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

US sanctions on RAB officials: What it means for Bangladesh

7h | Thoughts
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

Pakistan army, in chaos, retreats before allied forces

8h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

8h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

8h | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief