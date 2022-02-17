Electro Mart Limited inaugurates the sales & display centre in Thakurgaon

Electro Mart Limited has launched a sales & display centre in Thakurgaon to fulfil the demand for electronics and home appliances of the people in the northern district of the country.

The new sales centre kicked off its journey on 16 February as a part of the company's plan to provide uninterrupted service across the country and meet the increasing demand of the consumers, reads a press release.

It is set to offer electronics and home appliances produced by renowned international brands like Konka, Gree and Haiko.

The inauguration ceremony of the new sales centre was attended by Electro Mart Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Nuruchchafa Majumder, Director Nurul Azim Sunny, General Manager (Sales & Marketing) Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, General Manager (Corporate Division) Jahurul Haque, Senior Manager (Retail Division) Md Julhaq Hossain and other prominent persons of the area.

To celebrate the business expansion, Electro Mart has also come up with exciting offers for its Thakurgaon customers, including a free rice cooker with a Konka fridge and free iron with Gree AC and Konka LED TV.