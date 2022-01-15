Electro Mart Limited inaugurates the sales & display center at Feni

Corporates

TBS Report
15 January, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 12:06 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mohammed Nurun Newaz Selim, Chairman of Electro Mart Ltd inaugurated the sales & display center at Shahid Shahidullah Kaiser Sarak, Feni on 12 January 2022.  

Electro Mart Limited opened world No#1 KONKA, GREE & HAIKO brand electronics sales & display center at Shahid Shahidullah Kaiser Sarak, Feni.

According to a press release, in the presence of Mohammed Nurun Newaz Selim, Chairman, Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, General Manager (Sales & Marketing) & Md. Julhak Hossain, Senior Manager-Retail Sales of Electro Mart Ltd. inaugurated the center.

Consumer electronics & home appliances products like KONKA brand LED Televisions, refrigerators & freezers, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, GREE brand air conditioners, air coolers, air curtain, dehumidifier, air purifier, HAIKO brand refrigerator, freezer and so on will be available there.

The Chairman said that the Electro Mart Ltd sales & display center will deliver world#1 branded of products, interactive & helpful customer services, and robust after-sales services. He also added that there are plans to take the experiences of Electro Mart Ltd products across the country.

Electro Mart Ltd will provide up to 15%*** discount on all products of KONKA, GREE & HAIKO brand for the consumers of electronics & home appliances of Feni Citizen during the whole month of inauguration. 

Electro Mart Ltd is the sole distributor and only authorized licensee for marketing all types of KONKA, GREE & HAIKO brands products in Bangladesh nationwide and dealing business with goodwill, success, and trust for the last 25 years. General Manager (Sales & Marketing), Head of Retail Sales and other high officials from marketing and sales were present.

