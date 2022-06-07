Electro Mart launches new showroom at Bhola

Electro Mart Ltd has recently launched a new showroom at Bhola district of the country.

DMD of Electro Mart Ltd Md Nurul Afser inaugurated the sales and display centre of world Konka, Gree & Haiko brand electronics and home appliances, reads a press release.

Also present of Senior Manager-Retail Sales of Electro Mart Ltd Md Julhak Hossain and local businessmen.

Consumer electronics and home appliance products like Konka LED televisions, refrigerators and freezers, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers; GREE air conditioners, air coolers, air curtains, dehumidifiers, air purifiers; and Haiko refrigerators, freezers etc. will be available in the display centre.

Md Nurussafa Mazumder stated that Electro Mart Ltd sales and display centre will deliver top quality of products, interactive and helpful customer services and robust after-sales services.

He also stated that Gree AC is in the number one position by capturing more than 60% of air conditioner market, Konka brand covers 30% of electronics markets and Haiko covers 10% market in Bangladesh.

Due to high quality products, special features, after-sales service and reasonable price, electronic products of these three brands are the first choice of electronics consumers all over the world.