Electro Mart launches new series of Konka android voice control TVs

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 08:34 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Electro Mart, one of the leading electronic companies in the country, has launched a new series of Konka android voice control televisions.

Several new models were unveiled at the group's corporate office recently, said a press release. 

Electro Mart Managing Director Md Nurul Amin Faruk, Deputy Managing Director Md Nurul Afsar, Director Nurul Azim Sunny and Senior Manager Zulhak Hossain were present on the occasion.

The brand has brought models-UDL43QR680ANT, UDL55MH794ANTS, UDL65MP663ANTS, and Ges UDG75QR804ANT now.

Konka TV has 4K, true color, home share, a cavity speaker, a Dolby digital sound system, a Ges TFT Frameless LED screen, and a dolby digital sound system.

The TV series has 4K UHD resolution, HDR10 (1.07 billion colors), and endless content with (Android 11.0 OS) built-in Gesture, 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal memory.

All the top apps including Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video are available on the TV series.

The Konka brand has around 15 models in the country's market.

The brand offers TV between TK11,000 and TK90,000.

Electro Mart Limited is offering a 4-year panel replacement warranty, a 2-year replacement warranty on all types of parts, and a 4-year free after-sales service for Konka android voice control TV for all customers. Home service is also provided by experienced technicians through its own service center across the country.

