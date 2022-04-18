Electro Mart inaugurates new outlet in Dinajpur

Electro Mart Group has recently inaugurated a sales and display centre for Konka, Gree and Haiko electronics and home appliances in Dinajpur.

Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, general manager (sales and marketing) of Electro Mart Group, launched the centre along with Senior Manager (retail sales) Julhak Hossain, among others, said a press release.

Mahmudun Nabi said, "The Electro Mart sales and display centre will deliver a brand of products, interactive and helpful customer services, and robust after-sales services."

He also stated that Gree AC is in the number one position by capturing over 60% of the air conditioner market, Konka covers 30% of the electronics market while Haiko covers 10%, in Bangladesh.

"Due to quality, special features, after sales services and reasonable price, these brands are the first choice of electronics consumers all over the world," he remarked.

According to the media release, the Electro Mart Chakaria display centre will provide special and lucrative gifts with Konka fridge, LED TV, and Gree air conditioner for the consumers of electronics and home appliances during whole month of inauguration.