Electro Mart inaugurates display centre in Rajshahi

Corporates

TBS Report 
31 May, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 12:17 pm

Related News

Electro Mart inaugurates display centre in Rajshahi

TBS Report 
31 May, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 12:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Md Nurul Afser, DMD of Electro Mart Ltd inaugurated the sales and display centre of the Konka, Gree and Haiko branded electronics and home appliances in the historical city of Rajshahi recently. 

Director Mohammed Sazzed Un Newaz, General Manager (Sales and Marketing) Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury and Senior Manager-Retail Sales Md Julhak Hossain of Electro Mart Ltd and other renowned businessmen of the area were also present. 

Consumer electronics and home appliances products like Konka brand LED Televisions, refrigerators and freezers, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, Gree brand air conditioners, air coolers, air curtains, dehumidifier, air purifier, Haiko brand refrigerator, freezer etc will be available in the display centres, reads a press release.

Nurul Afser stated that Electro Mart Ltd's sales and display centre will not only deliver the products but also offer interactive and helpful customer services and robust after-sales services. 

He also stated that Gree AC is in the number one position by capturing more than 60% of the air conditioner market, Konka brand covers 30% of electronics markets and Haiko brand covers 10% of the market in Bangladesh. 

He told that due to quality, special features, after-sales service and reasonable price,  Konka, Gree and Haiko brand electronics are the first choice of electronics consumers all over the world. 

Electro Mart Ltd / Home appliance items

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

2h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

2h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

5h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan is going bankrupt?

Pakistan is going bankrupt?

2h | Videos
Comilla University's 17th founding anniversary observed

Comilla University's 17th founding anniversary observed

15h | Videos
Setting Dollar price, danger or solution?

Setting Dollar price, danger or solution?

15h | Videos
Is it possible to control inflation by raising policy interest rates?

Is it possible to control inflation by raising policy interest rates?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products