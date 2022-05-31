Electro Mart inaugurates display centre in Rajshahi

Md Nurul Afser, DMD of Electro Mart Ltd inaugurated the sales and display centre of the Konka, Gree and Haiko branded electronics and home appliances in the historical city of Rajshahi recently.

Director Mohammed Sazzed Un Newaz, General Manager (Sales and Marketing) Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury and Senior Manager-Retail Sales Md Julhak Hossain of Electro Mart Ltd and other renowned businessmen of the area were also present.

Consumer electronics and home appliances products like Konka brand LED Televisions, refrigerators and freezers, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, Gree brand air conditioners, air coolers, air curtains, dehumidifier, air purifier, Haiko brand refrigerator, freezer etc will be available in the display centres, reads a press release.

Nurul Afser stated that Electro Mart Ltd's sales and display centre will not only deliver the products but also offer interactive and helpful customer services and robust after-sales services.

He also stated that Gree AC is in the number one position by capturing more than 60% of the air conditioner market, Konka brand covers 30% of electronics markets and Haiko brand covers 10% of the market in Bangladesh.

He told that due to quality, special features, after-sales service and reasonable price, Konka, Gree and Haiko brand electronics are the first choice of electronics consumers all over the world.