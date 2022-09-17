Electro Mart Group launches two outlets in Ctg 

Electro Mart Group has inaugurated two sales and display centre of Konka, Gree and Haiko  brand electronics and home appliances at City  Gate and EPZ ares of Chattogram recently. 

The inauguration was held in the presence of M Abdul Latif MP of Chattogram-11 constituency, Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and  Industry President Mahabubul Alam, Electro Mart Group Chairman Mohammed Nurul Newaz Selim, Director Nurul Azim Sunny and National Sales Manager (Retail) Md Julhak Hossain, said a press release. 

All kinds of electronics and home appliances products of Konka, Gree and Haiko including refrigerators, freezers, LED Televisions, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, air conditioners, air coolers, air curtain, dehumidifier, air purifier etc will be available at the outlets.

Electro Mart Limited

