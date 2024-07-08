ELCO Wires and Cables Limited has been marketing electric cables for a long time.

In continuation of this, ELCO Wires and Cables Limited Annual Sales Conference 2023-2024 was held at Dhanmondi Green Garden Convention Hall to increase nationwide sales services, review annual sales and implement plans.

Mr Tarek Mahmud Matin, Managing Director & CEO was present in the ceremony, also were present Md Golam Morshed Rasel (Director Finance), Md Kamal Hossain Mazumder Dollar (Director, Corporate Finance and Banking), Executive Director Md. Shafkat Shohid Mohammad Khayyam, and Company Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Md Mustafizur Rahman. Apart from this, marketing officials and representatives from different area of the country were present.