Elco Wires and Cables holds National Dealers Conference

27 May, 2024, 04:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ELCO Wires and Cables Limited, a leading and reputed electric cables manufacturing company in Bangladesh, conducted its Dealers Conference-2024 on Saturday (25 May), at the Green Garden in Sobhanbag, Dhaka. 

The conference brought together dealers from across the country to celebrate the company's success and to accelerate business relations in future. 

Mr. Tarek Mahmud Matin, Managing Director was present in the ceremony. Md. Golam Morshed Rasel (Director Finance), Md. Kamal Hossain Mazumder Dollar (Director Corporate Affairs), Md. Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury (Director), Executive Directors DM Abu Bakar Siddique and Md. Shafkat Shohid Mohammad Khayyam and Head of Trade sales Shuvashish Chakrabarti were present in the ceremony. 

During the ceremony, the prominent distributors shared the story of their journey and valuable experiences with ELCO Wires & Cables Limited. 

Special business performance awards were distributed among the best distributors across the country. The conference concluded with a special lunch and a cultural show.

 

