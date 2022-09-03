ELCO holds 'National Sales Conference 2022'

ELCO Wires and Cables Limited organised the National Sales Conference 2022 at the Cadet College Club located in the Purbachal area of the capital.

Other important issues including measures to improve sales service quality and market growth were discussed in the conference, reads a press release.

The company's Chairman Randev Dasgupta, Managing Director and CEO Tarek Mahmood Mateen were present in the conference.

Also present were Company Directors (Finance) Md Golam Morshed Russell and Md Kamal Hossain Majumder Dolar, Executive Directors (Sales & Marketing) Safkat Shaheed Mohammad Khayyam and DM Abu Bakar Siddique, Sponsor Shareholder Abtahi Islam Amit, Company COO Md Shahriar Mahmud and Assistant DGM Sheikh Abdul Hafeez.

Apart from this, sales managers and representatives of companies from different parts of the country were present along with high ranking officials.

