Elaf Al Dubai starts its journey in Bangladesh

Elaf Al Dubai, a new and prestigious modest fashion brand based in Dubai, made its highly anticipated debut on the evening of February.

The dynamic duo behind the brand, Tanzila Elma and Ahmed Tuhin Reza, both business partners and a couple, unveiled their vision at a sumptuous launch event held at the Sheraton Hotel in Banani, reads a press release.

The occasion was graced by distinguished guests including the deputy speaker of the parliament Pabna-1 constituency lawmaker Md Shamsul Haque Tuku was the chief guest.

Among other notable dignitaries, foreign ambassadors, ministers, and fashion enthusiasts.

Ahmed Tuhin Reza said, our mission is to seamlessly blend Middle Eastern and Bangladeshi traditions, fostering a global community that appreciates the artistry of modest fashion.

He also said that Elaf cómmitment extends beyond clothing; it's a dedication to elevating the spirit and inspiring confidence and individuality. Designed by our in-house and international designers, each piece is a bespoke work of art, celebrating the heritage of Bangladesh while embracing the timeless allure of modest fashion.

"Elaf Al Dubai, where every stitch tells a story of elegance and embracing modesty."

Transforming the Grand Ballroom of the Sheraton into a captivating Middle Eastern oasis, the ambiance transported attendees to the heart of Dubai itself.

With over four hundred guests in attendance, the runway came alive as 30 local and international models showcased the exquisite designs of Elaf Al Dubai, under the direction of Azra Mahmood.

This fashion spectacle offered Dhaka's fashion aficionados a tantalising preview of the collections awaiting them.

Following the triumphant establishment of the premium luxury brand "House of Ahmed" in Bangladesh, Ahmed Tuhin Reza and Tanzila Elma embarked on a journey to introduce a dedicated modest fashion brand tailored to the Bangladeshi market's unique cultural sensibilities.

Their meticulous research culminated in the partnership with a Dubai-based fashion house, bringing forth Elaf Al Dubai to Bangladesh.

Operating both online, catering to a global audience, and offline with the grand inauguration of a physical store in Banani (Road 12 House 44), Dhaka, the brand aims to resonate deeply with the local culture and preferences, offering an unparalleled shopping experience for modest fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Elaf is all about Elegance and Embracing Modesty. So Elaf Al Dubai offers more than just garments; it embodies an ethos of elegance and modesty, enriching the wearer's experience with a sense of contentment, purity, and fulfilment. Rooted in the principles of Haaya, each creation intertwines comfort and grace, reflecting a convergence of rich cultural heritage and international prestige.