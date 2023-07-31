Ejaj Ahmad elected as new Executive Chairperson of BYLC

Corporates

Press Release
31 July, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 12:43 pm

Ejaj Ahmad elected as new Executive Chairperson of BYLC

Press Release
31 July, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 12:43 pm
Ejaj Ahmad elected as new Executive Chairperson of BYLC

Founder of Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC), Ejaj Ahmad, has been elected as the new Executive Chairperson of the organization at its 14th Annual General Meeting held at BYLC Headquarters in Dhaka on 30 July, 2023, reads a press release. 

Prior to this, Ejaj Ahmad served as BYLC's first President since its inception in January 2009. He is also the Founder and CEO of the Global Youth Leadership Center (GYLC), an international nonprofit established in 2022 to expand youth's knowledge about climate science, equip them with leadership skills, and invest in youth-led projects to tackle the climate crisis. 

"I'm deeply honored to have been elected as the Executive Chairperson of BYLC by our esteemed Board. Over the past 14 years, I've witnessed the impact of our organization's work in cultivating youth leadership in society. As Executive Chairperson, I'm excited to work with our Executive Director, Board, and partners, to expand BYLC's scale and impact throughout Bangladesh. Together, we will strive to create a society where youth's voices matter and their actions shape the direction of the country," said Ejaj Ahmad. 

"It's been a privilege for me to serve as the Chairperson of BYLC for the past six years. I am looking forward to playing an active role as a Board Member and to supporting the organization in realizing the vision of a prosperous, just, and inclusive society driven by capable and committed leaders," said outgoing Chairperson, Akhter Matin Chaudhury. 

Welcoming the change in leadership, Manzoor Hasan OBE, current Board Member and former Chairperson of BYLC said, "We are grateful for Mr. Chaudhury's role in providing strategic guidance to BYLC. As BYLC embarks on a new chapter, I believe that Ejaj's innovative ideas and forward-looking leadership will propel the organization to newer heights." 

The Annual General Meeting was attended by Governing Board Members Akhter Matin Chaudhury, Homayara Latifa Ahmed, Manzoor Hasan OBE, Pial Islam, Saima Chowdhury, and Farzana Kashfi. Tahsinah Ahmed, who completed her first year as Executive Director of BYLC in June 2023, presented BYLC's 2022 annual report at the AGM.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

There does seem to be some support for this among the Nigerien population, if the burning of French flags in the capital, Niamey, is anything to go by. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

2h | Panorama
Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

20h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

1d | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

57m | TBS Stories
Randy created the new country himself

Randy created the new country himself

2h | TBS Stories
Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

18h | TBS Today
4 habits that will improve memory

4 habits that will improve memory

18h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon