Ejaj Ahmad elected as new Executive Chairperson of BYLC

Founder of Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC), Ejaj Ahmad, has been elected as the new Executive Chairperson of the organization at its 14th Annual General Meeting held at BYLC Headquarters in Dhaka on 30 July, 2023, reads a press release.

Prior to this, Ejaj Ahmad served as BYLC's first President since its inception in January 2009. He is also the Founder and CEO of the Global Youth Leadership Center (GYLC), an international nonprofit established in 2022 to expand youth's knowledge about climate science, equip them with leadership skills, and invest in youth-led projects to tackle the climate crisis.

"I'm deeply honored to have been elected as the Executive Chairperson of BYLC by our esteemed Board. Over the past 14 years, I've witnessed the impact of our organization's work in cultivating youth leadership in society. As Executive Chairperson, I'm excited to work with our Executive Director, Board, and partners, to expand BYLC's scale and impact throughout Bangladesh. Together, we will strive to create a society where youth's voices matter and their actions shape the direction of the country," said Ejaj Ahmad.

"It's been a privilege for me to serve as the Chairperson of BYLC for the past six years. I am looking forward to playing an active role as a Board Member and to supporting the organization in realizing the vision of a prosperous, just, and inclusive society driven by capable and committed leaders," said outgoing Chairperson, Akhter Matin Chaudhury.

Welcoming the change in leadership, Manzoor Hasan OBE, current Board Member and former Chairperson of BYLC said, "We are grateful for Mr. Chaudhury's role in providing strategic guidance to BYLC. As BYLC embarks on a new chapter, I believe that Ejaj's innovative ideas and forward-looking leadership will propel the organization to newer heights."

The Annual General Meeting was attended by Governing Board Members Akhter Matin Chaudhury, Homayara Latifa Ahmed, Manzoor Hasan OBE, Pial Islam, Saima Chowdhury, and Farzana Kashfi. Tahsinah Ahmed, who completed her first year as Executive Director of BYLC in June 2023, presented BYLC's 2022 annual report at the AGM.