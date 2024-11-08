The eigth Annual General Meeting and Executive Committee Election of ATCO held

The 8th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) was held at Hotel Sheraton, Banani, Dhaka.

Mr. Anjan Chowdhury, President of ATCO and Managing Director of Maasranga TV, presided over the meeting.

After the Annual General Meeting, fifteen members were elected as the Board of Directors by voting: Mr Anjan Chowdhury, Mr Alhaj Mohammad Mosaddak Ali (NTV), Mr Mostafa Kamal (Ekattor TV), Mr Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury (DBC News), Mr Abdul Haque (Bangla Vision), Mr Arif Hasan (Desh TV), Mr Zahiruddin Mahmud Mamun (Channel), and Mr Md. Jasim Uddin (RTV), Mr Md. Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul (Asian TV), Mr Tipu Alam Milon (Boishakhi TV), Mr Kazi Zahedul Hasan (Deepto TV), Mr Abdus Salam (ETV), Mr Navidul Huq (Nagarik TV), Mr Md Hasan (Somoy TV), Mr Safwan Sobhan (T Sports).

Later, the Board of Directors elected Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury as Vice President, Mr Arif Hasan as General Secretary, and Mr Zahiruddin Mahmud Mamun as Treasurer.

As two candidates received an equal number of votes for the post of President, the Election Commissioner will hold the election only by announcing a new date. In this situation, the current President, Mr Anjan Chowdhury, will remain in charge until the next election.

