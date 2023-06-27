Eid happiness doubled with foodpanda’s deals, discounts

foodpanda has announced Eid offers with deals and discounts.

Pandamart, foodpanda's own grocery delivery dark stores, is offering deals and discounts on commodities, fresh items, cleaning needs, and more, said a press release.

Products from renowned brands like Ulilever, Square, Fresh, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Reckitt, Nestle, Marico and many more are available on pandamart.

Customers can enjoy up to 50% off on selected products, alongside pandamart's exclusive Eid voucher – 'EIDMART120' or 'EIDMART100'.

"Simply use one of these vouchers to get up to Tk120 off (minimum order value Tk 1099). New customers can also avail the special voucher – '100TRY', offering up to Tk 100 off on their first purchase.

"Additionally, customers paying through bKash can enjoy up to 14% off on their orders. pandamart's Grand Eid Bazaar will be available in Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna, and Sylhet, ensuring an extensive range of products to cater to customers' every need," reads the release.

"foodpanda Shops, the ultimate marketplace for online shopping, is also offering a vast selection of over 3,000 grocery and household products. Customers can also explore numerous buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers and avail their favourite products at an attractive price point from renowned super shops like Unimart, Meena Bazar, Amana Big Bazar and many more.

"The platform is offering special vouchers this Eid to double the joy of Eid-ul-Adha. Customers can avail the 'SHOPSEID' voucher and get up to Tk 100 off on a minimum order of Tk 699. New customers can also make use of the 'TRYSHOPS' voucher and get Tk 60 off on a minimum order of Tk 399," said the media release.