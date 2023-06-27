Eid happiness doubled with foodpanda’s deals, discounts

Corporates

Press Release
27 June, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 10:07 pm

Related News

Eid happiness doubled with foodpanda’s deals, discounts

Press Release
27 June, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 10:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

foodpanda has announced Eid offers with deals and discounts.

Pandamart, foodpanda's own grocery delivery dark stores, is offering deals and discounts on commodities, fresh items, cleaning needs, and more, said a press release.

Products from renowned brands like Ulilever, Square, Fresh, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Reckitt, Nestle, Marico and many more are available on pandamart.

Customers can enjoy up to 50% off on selected products, alongside pandamart's exclusive Eid voucher – 'EIDMART120' or 'EIDMART100'. 

"Simply use one of these vouchers to get up to Tk120 off (minimum order value Tk 1099). New customers can also avail the special voucher – '100TRY', offering up to Tk 100 off on their first purchase. 

"Additionally, customers paying through bKash can enjoy up to 14% off on their orders. pandamart's Grand Eid Bazaar will be available in Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna, and Sylhet, ensuring an extensive range of products to cater to customers' every need," reads the release.

"foodpanda Shops, the ultimate marketplace for online shopping, is also offering a vast selection of over 3,000 grocery and household products. Customers can also explore numerous buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers and avail their favourite products at an attractive price point from renowned super shops like Unimart, Meena Bazar, Amana Big Bazar and many more.

"The platform is offering special vouchers this Eid to double the joy of Eid-ul-Adha. Customers can avail the 'SHOPSEID' voucher and get up to Tk 100 off on a minimum order of Tk 699. New customers can also make use of the 'TRYSHOPS' voucher and get Tk 60 off on a minimum order of Tk 399," said the media release.

Foodpanda / Eid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

10h | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

14h | Panorama
Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

1d | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

3h | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

2h | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

9h | TBS Stories
The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production