'Eid Device Fair @GPC' goes live, aims to minimise digital divide through power of 4G

Corporates

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 01:39 pm

Related News

'Eid Device Fair @GPC' goes live, aims to minimise digital divide through power of 4G

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 01:39 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

The country is propelling toward its vision of "Smart Bangladesh" with outstanding commitment and dedication. To accelerate this journey, tech service leader Grameenphone and the country's renowned smartphone brands have come together and arranged a countrywide 4G smartphone fair titled "Eid Device Fair @ GPC" from 3 – 16 July at GP Online Shop, and all 243 Grameenphone Centers nationwide.           

In this fair, the country's leading smartphone brands, including Samsung, Xiaomi, realme, Tecno, Itel Symphony, VIVO, and OPPO, are participating, providing lucrative gifts and offers on selected models, said a press release. 

Additionally, for the first time, Grameenphone is offering up to 12GB of internet free for one whole year (1GB each month) for the customers who will purchase a 4G smartphone from the fair. Customers will receive attractive gift items from GP and the device partners with each purchased device.

The first hundred customers will get a special gift hamper upon purchasing eSIM-supported devices from Gulshan GP Experience Center and GP House Experience Center.

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

On behalf of Grameenphone, Sajjad Hasib, CMO; Dr Asif Naimur Rashid, CBO; Md. Mahbubul Alam Bhuiyan, Head of Product, Mohammad Aulad Hossain, Head of Customer Experience & Service and other high officials from the partners attended the event.

"Connectivity has a major role to play in spreading joy, happiness, and emotions. Being the most loved telecom brand, we always strive to connect people to their loved ones digitally; in this pursuit of spreading happiness this time we have collaborated with the leading device partners and brought this festivity into our stores. Our customers can enjoy a wide variety of smartphones and deals from our Grameenphone Centers speeded across the country. We believe the joyous Eid will be more colorful in a digitally connected Bangladesh," Sajjad Hasib said. 

 

GP / Grameenphone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

2h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

4h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russian forces now in control of Luhansk

3h | Videos
Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

4h | Videos
Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

17h | Videos
Export products to get diversified

Export products to get diversified

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh