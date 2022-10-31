EGM of DBH Finance held

Corporates

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 07:07 pm

Photo: PR
The shareholders of DBH Finance PLC (DBH) in its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) 2022 approved the proposed insertion of the necessary clauses in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company to allow its proposed Shariah-based Financing under Islamic Financing Wing.

The approval was given at the virtual meeting of the company held recently with Chairman, Nasir A Choudhury in the chair, reads a press release.

The meeting was attended by its directors – Mehreen Hassan, Bar-at-law, Md Mujibur Rahman, Moin Uddin Ahmed, M Anisul Haque, FCMA, Anisur Rahman, Rasheda K Choudhury, Maj Gen (retd) Syeed Ahmed; Managing Director and CEO Nasimul Baten, Company Secretary Jashim Uddin, FCS, as well as the general shareholders.

In his speech, the chairman of the company Nasir A Choudhury welcomed the general shareholders and hoped that by conducting shariah-compliant financing, the company will be in a better position to cater to the need of mass customers.

Managing Director and CEO, Nasimul Baten thanked all the stakeholders including shareholders for their support and hoped it will also continue in future.

