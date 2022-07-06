eGeneration wins SAP Bangladesh 'Partner of the Year 2021'award

eGeneration, only Gold partner of SAP in the country, has been awarded the "Bangladesh Partner of the Year 2021" by SAP at the SAP Partner Success Summit 2022 held on 5 July in Goa, India.

The award was given in recognition of eGeneration's remarkable efforts in helping customers innovate and build resilience together with understanding customer needs and leveraging the best run SAP solutions to exceed their expectations.

At the event from SAP India Pvt. Ltd.,Rajeev Singh, Vice President & Business Head- Utilities, Energy & Public Sector along with Kiran Patil, Partner Business Director- India & Sri Lanka, presented the award to Swapan Kumar, Director, Business Delivery & Development, eGeneration Ltd.

Among the winners in different categories were Accenture India: GSSP Partner Award for GSSP Transformation Partner of the Year 2021, Tech Pacific Lanka: Mid-Market Awards for Byd Partner Srilanka 2021 and YASH Technologies the Partner of the Year 2021.

Deepak Shrivastava, Director, SAP mentioned Bangladesh has an inspiring story of growth and development and for SAP it is very important to work in the Bangladesh market with partners like eGeneration who help in creating the ecosystem. He also thanked eGeneration for being an amazing partner and looks forward to taking Bangladesh in the SAP Rise cloud journey.

Swapan Kumar said," eGeneration is committed to provide a knowledge-based business transformation solutions in our local market. Our team is fully focused on embarking upon the RISE With SAP journey for Bangladesh. RISE with SAP will help cultivating the culture of 'Evolve. Rise. Shine' for our customers/ partners. We are thankful to SAP for their continued trust and support."