eGeneration wins 3 Microsoft partner awards

eGeneration, one of the leading software technology companies in Bangladesh, has won three prestigious partner of the year awards at the "Microsoft Partner Leadership Forum Bangladesh" event, which was recently held at the Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka.

The awards are Bangladesh Microsoft Teams Excellence 2022 Partner of the Year, Bangladesh Modern Work 2022 Partner of the Year, and SAP on Azure 2022 Partner of the Year, said a press release.

The awards were given in recognition of eGeneration's remarkable contribution to the successful implementation of workplace security, team collaboration, analytics, and cloud solutions through high business growth, deep technical expertise, and exceptional customer service in many enterprises from the public and private sector.

Sabbir Sakir, head of Strategy of eGeneration, and Shamim Ahmed, Microsoft cloud solution architect of eGeneration, received the awards on behalf of the team, while Sook Hoon Cheah, general manager of Southeast Asia New Markets, Microsoft, Md Yousup Faruqu, managing director of Microsoft Bangladesh, and Shameem Ahsan, managing director of eGeneration, were present at the event.

Shameem Ahsan said, "Technology has become fundamental in the way we live and work. The digitisation of businesses determines how businesses can rapidly go through a digital transformation journey and fast-forward their technology adaptation. That can lead to more than 200-300% growth for technology companies like us. With the support of Microsoft, we are focusing on utilizing our expertise in many sectors, including gov-tech, health-tech, and fin-tech and manufacturing sectors."

Md Yousup Faruqu said, "We want to accelerate the collaborations, engage the government to shape policies, close the skill gap and enhance the employability of citizens. We want partners like eGeneration, who have shown excellence throughout the years, to be part of this effort."