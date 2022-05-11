eGeneration signs cloud solution agreement with Intelligent Machines

eGeneration, a system integration and software solutions company in Bangladesh, has recently signed an agreement with Intelligent Machines Ltd to provide Microsoft Azure solutions which includes productivity and collaboration tools, smart analytics solutions, task management software under a secure cloud platform to them.

Director, Strategic Sales of eGeneration Ltd Emran Abdullah and Founder & CEO of Intelligent Machines Oli Ahad signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Jannatul Fardous Popy, partner technical strategist and Md Abu Taher Dulal, territory channel manager, SMB Lead were also present.

Shameem Ahsan, managing director of eGeneration, said, "We are delighted to work with Intelligent Machines Ltd and we are looking forward to accompanying them on their digital transformation journey."

Technological developments are progressing at a speedy pace thereby making modern workplace solutions a crucial element of the business strategies for organisations to promote business continuity and create maximum profitability, he added.

Founder and CEO of Intelligent Machines Ltd said, "We firmly believe that innovation is the key to the digital future. But we can't deliver new experiences in the lives of our customers if we fail to adopt digital solutions to optimise our work practices. In this context, we are pleased to partner with eGeneration to avail innovative digital solutions from Microsoft."

Yousup Faruque, country managing director of Microsoft Bangladesh said, "It is our pleasure to support Intelligent Machines Ltd, a deep-tech startup based in Bangladesh, reimagining traditional ways of business with practical AI solutions. Being a forward-looking startup, Intelligent Machines Ltd is always one step ahead when it comes to reaping the benefits of the Microsoft Azure solutions and services. We are looking forward to taking this partnership forward and create value for the ecosystem."