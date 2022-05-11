eGeneration signs cloud solution agreement with Intelligent Machines

Corporates

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 06:32 pm

Related News

eGeneration signs cloud solution agreement with Intelligent Machines

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 06:32 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

eGeneration, a system integration and software solutions company in Bangladesh, has recently signed an agreement with Intelligent Machines Ltd to provide Microsoft Azure solutions which includes productivity and collaboration tools, smart analytics solutions, task management software under a secure cloud platform to them.

Director, Strategic Sales of eGeneration Ltd Emran Abdullah and Founder & CEO of Intelligent Machines Oli Ahad signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Jannatul Fardous Popy, partner technical strategist and Md Abu Taher Dulal, territory channel manager, SMB Lead were also present.

Shameem Ahsan, managing director of eGeneration, said, "We are delighted to work with Intelligent Machines Ltd and we are looking forward to accompanying them on their digital transformation journey."

Technological developments are progressing at a speedy pace thereby making modern workplace solutions a crucial element of the business strategies for organisations to promote business continuity and create maximum profitability, he added.

Founder and CEO of Intelligent Machines Ltd said, "We firmly believe that innovation is the key to the digital future. But we can't deliver new experiences in the lives of our customers if we fail to adopt digital solutions to optimise our work practices. In this context, we are pleased to partner with eGeneration to avail innovative digital solutions from Microsoft."

Yousup Faruque, country managing director of Microsoft Bangladesh said, "It is our pleasure to support Intelligent Machines Ltd, a deep-tech startup based in Bangladesh, reimagining traditional ways of business with practical AI solutions. Being a forward-looking startup, Intelligent Machines Ltd is always one step ahead when it comes to reaping the benefits of the Microsoft Azure solutions and services. We are looking forward to taking this partnership forward and create value for the ecosystem."

 

eGeneration / Intelligent Machines / Microsoft Azure

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

8h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

9h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

2h | Videos
Solve the problem of foot cracking

Solve the problem of foot cracking

2h | Videos
Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

2h | Videos
Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec