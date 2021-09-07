eGeneration provides advanced online class & exam system on microsoft platform for BUET

eGeneration has recently implemented Advanced Online Class & Exam System on Microsoft 365 Platform for Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) with support services.

The cloud-based solution will empower educators and learners through robust eLearning capacity and interactive tools to enhance productivity, improve educational pedagogy and promote effective teamwork. The solution is comprised of dynamic modern communication and collaboration tools to inspire creative thinking and immersive learning.

Dr GM Tarekul Islam, Director, Directorate of Planning & Development and Professor, Institute of Water & Flood Management, BUET & Emran Abdullah, Director, Operations & Sales, eGeneration signed the agreement on behalf of the respective companies.

Emran Abdullah, Director, Operations & Sales, eGeneration emphasized the role of technology to achieve maximum efficiency in virtual as well as on-premises classrooms and said, "We are delighted to work with BUET, the top engineering institute in Bangladesh on their journey towards digital transformation. eGeneration has been trying to support the education sector to thrive amid the pandemic with solutions like LMS (Learning Management System) platform for mass education and Microsoft Solutions for educational institutions. We are looking forward to helping more and more organizations and creating a Digital Education Ecosystem."

Dr Md Rubayat Hossain Mondol, Director, IICT, BUET said, "We are committed to ensuring the continuation of the education of our students by implementing technology solutions to compliment regular classes. We want to establish a more inclusive and collaborative educational environment within our institute. To help us achieve that, eGeneration, one of our valued technology partners has provided the necessary support to implement the Microsoft 365 solution for us and bring our educational technology infrastructure to international standards. We really admire eGeneration's dedication and timely initiatives to support the local education sector"



Among others, Adnan Mahmud, Computer Programmer; S M Farid Uddin, Computer Programmer; Md. Ferdous Ahmed, Assistant Computer Programmer and Md Mamunur Rashid, Manager, Business Development, eGeneration were also present at the signing ceremony.