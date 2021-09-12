eGeneration organises International Technology Conference for Java Professionals

eGeneration organised a virtual Java Conference titled "eGeneration presents – Java Developers' Conference" on 11 September, 2021

The conference was co-organized by Startup Hub Nepal, Women in Tech Asia and Nigeria Feeds the World Initiative, in partnership with CTO Forum Bangladesh and Java User Group Bangladesh, said a press release.

It addressed the exponentially growing demand of Java Technology worldwide and aimed to connect the existing and aspiring Java professionals with the worldwide Java community and employers to help them build a career in the vast field of Java.

Shameem Ahsan, managing director, eGeneration said that with encouragement from the government, proper training, and support from our community, we can build winning teams and become champions on the global stage by harnessing the power of Java and transforming Bangladesh into an innovation-led high-tech nation.

Tapan Kanti Sarkar, founder and president, CTO Forum Bangladesh said that Java is widely used by tech giants including AirBnb, Uber, Netflix and many more.

Professor Shahadat Hossain, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Chittagong University; SM Ashraful Islam, executive vice chairman, eGeneration; Mohammad Arfe Elahi, CTO, A2i; Masodul Bari, deputy managing director and CTO, Al Arafah Islami Bank; Badrul Sarwar, Staff Machine Learning Scientist, LinkedIn; Ashik Uzzaman, Sr Engineering Manager, Marqeta, Inc; Amitava Chakraborty, Quantum Computing Specialist, IBM; Partha Basu, Chairman and Managing Director, Reverside Software Solutions; Dr Md Forhad Rabbi, Professor, Computer Science and Engineering Department, SUST; Dr Rifat Shahriyar, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, BUET; Swapan Kumar, Director, Business Delivery and Development, eGeneration; Mamun Ul Hasan, Principal Software Engineer, NuArca; Tanimul Bari, Senior Technical Specialist, Bangladesh Computer Council; MD Sayem Ahmed, Staff Software Engineer, eBay; Dr Shazzad Hosain, Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, North South University; Niti Jabin, Lead QA engineer, Living Sky Technologies; Dipak Kumar Chakraborty, ICT consultant, Bangladesh Krishi Bank; Mozahidul Islam, head Of technology, Intellier Limited; Abdullah Al Mamun Oronno, software engineer, Global Relay; Md Momtajul Karim, assistant general manager, Leads Corporation Limited were also present in the conference.