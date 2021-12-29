eGeneration holds 18th annual general meeting

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 10:30 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

eGeneration Limited held its 18th annual general meeting (AGM) virtually on Wednesday.

The company's shareholders approved a 10 percent cash dividend for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 at the meeting, said a press release.

SM Ashraful Islam, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting.

Shameem Ahsan, managing director, Syeda Kamrun Ahmed, director, Ariful Hasan, Md Eshaque Ali Khondakar, Dr Mohammed Shafiul Alam Khan, Dr Md Musfiqur Rahman, independent directors, Md Mazharul Islam, chief financial officer, and Jishan Ahmed Siddiquee, company secretary of eGeneration, were also present at the meeting.

SM Ashraful Islam said, "Our major focus was to achieve efficiency, growth, and increased profitability to build wealth for our esteemed shareholders to honour the trust they have bestowed upon us through investing in eGeneration."

"We are continuously training and developing our workforce to compete with the world in the age of industry 4.0 with a view to transforming Bangladesh into an innovative hi-tech nation," added the chairman.

