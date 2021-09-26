eGeneration and Microsoft jointly organises roundtable discussion on business continuity with cloud solutions

eGeneration and Microsoft jointly organised a roundtable titled "The Art of Business Continuity Leveraging Cloud" on Thursday at a hotel in Capital.

The roundtable discussed how backup and disaster recovery solutions provide the ability to rapidly recover from security risks, which is an important capability that all businesses must possess to avoid disruption or even business failure, said an eGeneration press release on Saturday.

The roundtable brought together key decision-makers from the largest conglomerates and government representatives of the country.

In the roundtable, Md Mustafizur Rahman, Secretary, Ministry of Land was present as the Chief Guest.

SM Ashraful Islam, Executive Vice Chairman, eGeneration Ltd; Md Yousup Faruqu, Country Managing Director, Microsoft; Md Ariful Islam, Head of Infrastructure & Solutions, eGeneration Ltd; Emran Abdullah, Director, Operations & Sales, eGeneration Ltd; Wahid Sadat Chowdhury, Chief Information Officer, Energypac; Sifat Jahan Nur, Chief Information Officer, Bashundhara Group; Khandaker Zahidul Alam, Chief Information Officer, DBL Group; Shahrear Ekram, Head of IT, Paperfly; Md Shamim Rahman, Head of MIS, Amin Mohammad Group were present during the session.

Md. Mustafizur Rahman, Secretary, Ministry of Land said, "The public sector in developing countries like Bangladesh will be able to adopt advanced applications more quickly and economically using cloud-based infrastructures. Public sector organizations throughout the world look at cloud computing as the natural next step in their shared services approach. Bangladesh is also no exception to this, and we are working relentlessly towards digitally transforming our infrastructure to facilitate public services. Collaboration with global entities like Microsoft will play a pivotal role in that."

SM Ashraful Islam, Executive Vice Chairman, eGeneration Ltd. said, "While the advances in technology and rapid digitization are fundamentally transforming the way of providing services, they are also prone to many threats such as downtime, human error, cyberattack, or catastrophe that could cause any service platform to come to a standstill. Therefore, leveraging backup and disaster recovery solutions is quintessential for maintaining business continuity and accelerate their digital transformation journey."

Md. Yousup Faruqu, Country Managing Director, Microsoft said, "Microsoft is working with the public, private sector organizations, SMEs and communities to accelerate digital transformation journey to achieve the national agenda of a Digital Bangladesh. Moreover, Microsoft Azure is a platform that businesses can utilize for a comprehensive infrastructure including containers, microservices, serverless. Microsoft wants to build an ecosystem for aiding the society and cloud plays a huge part in connecting all the dots."

Emran Abdullah, Director, Operations & Sales, eGeneration Ltd. said, "The backup and recovery solutions actively help an organization mitigate the risk of data loss, safeguard backup data and provides on-premises data protection infrastructure. We have a cohesive and skilled group of professionals to aid with the seamless integration of cloud services to help organizations with their business continuity and resilience."

Wahid Sadat Chowdhury, Chief Information Officer, Energypac said, "After we shifted our SAP applications to Microsoft Azure, we are starting to see the results. To mention a few, I would say we can save more data centre space, our systems and data are more agile and efficient. Azure Security Services allows Energypac to respond better to threats and ultimately free resources to focus on the business. And all of this allows our employees to deliver better and provide high-value services to customers.

Sifat Jahan Nur, Chief Information Officer, Bashundhara Group said, "Being in the cloud is what kept us up and running. Without the combination of SAP and Azure, we would have been much slower to react and implement changes to support our customers. But with those technologies, we can do the right thing for our employees and customers and maintain business continuity. eGeneration and Microsoft made sure all our concerns were addressed, while at the same time making the migration a seamless process."

The roundtable continued discussing the various aspects of business continuity and the challenges from the perspective of IT representatives of top organizations from the country.